Brockton drug sweep nets 19 arrests; Bridgewater murder: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − The latest sweep aimed at alleged street-level drug dealers in Brockton netted 19 arrests. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said this year's Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative sought to send a message that "drug dealing is not welcome here in Brockton."

The opening act of the Brockton High football team's new era didn't go as first-year head coach Jermaine Wiggins wanted. “We made a lot of mistakes," Wiggins said. Brockton battled Franklin on Thursday.

A Bridgewater man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the bludgeoning of his neighbor.

A block of 11 properties owned by mayoral candidate Hamilton Rodrigues won't be sold at foreclosure auction after all. The building that houses the iconic George's Cafe plus nearby parcels were scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on Sept. 26.

Preparations are underway for this weekend's Greek Festival in Brockton.

The latest sweep aimed at alleged street-level drug dealers in Brockton netted 19 arrests Wednesday. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said this year's Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative sought to send a message that "drug dealing is not welcome here in Brockton." Investigators from State Police and Brockton police obtained arrest warrants for 31 people and started serving them before dawn on Wednesday. More than 60 members of at least 11 different law enforcement units fanned out in the sweep, Cruz's office said in a written statement.

Massachusetts State Police knock on doors in Brockton in June 2022 as part of the Brockton Opiate Suppression Initiative.

From left, Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason, Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz held a joint press conference at the Brockton Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 28, 2022,

A block of 11 properties owned by mayoral candidate Hamilton Rodrigues won't be sold at foreclosure auction after all. The building that houses the iconic George's Cafe plus nearby parcels were scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on Sept. 26 for "failure to make payments when due." Rodrigues said the foreclosure wasn't because of his financial mismanagement, as alleged by his business partner Joao Cardoso in a lawsuit, but instead a strategy to resolve the dispute.

George's Cafe, a staple restaurant in Brockton for many years, owned by mayoral candidate Hamilton Rodrigues, pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

A Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments on Monday charging Dinis Moreira, 69, of Bridgewater, with one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from a May 26, 2023, incident in Bridgewater. Bridgewater police received a call on their business line about 12:34 a.m. that day from Moreira's son, who reported his father had called him and indicated he had been in an altercation with someone, who was in his home injured, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said in a written statement on the indictment. Police responded shortly after and found the woman, later identified as 58-year-old Valerie Oakhem, with severe trauma to her head and face, the DA's office said.

Valerie Oakhem's children hold a photograph of their mother in Brockton District Court on Friday, May 26, 2023. Valerie Oakhem's neighbor, Dinis Moreira, 69, of Bridgewater, was arraigned Friday on a murder charge after allegedly bludgeoning her to death.

Brockton Public Schools' Assistant Chief Financial Officer Chris Correia, who was put on administrative leave in early September after the announcement of the $14.4 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2023, had warned school district Chief Financial Officer Aldo Petronio of the impending financial crisis as early as July 2022, according to emails obtained by The Enterprise on Monday. Attorneys representing Correia also informed city and school district officials that they plan to file a lawsuit against the city for violating the Massachusetts Whistleblower Protection Act by retaliating against Correia when they placed him on leave.

From left, Brockton Public Schools Assistant Chief Financial Officer Chris Correia; Brockton Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Aldo Petronio; and Brockton Chief Financial Officer Troy Clarkson leave a closed-door Brockton School Committee meeting at Brockton High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

A beloved neighborhood fixture, Phillip Bumpus loved to hang out in Bridgewater center in his motorized wheelchair. That is until a hit-and-run crash left him severely injured earlier this month. Bumpus was struck by a vehicle on his way home on Tuesday, Aug. 1, shortly before 9:43 a.m. in the area of 241 Main St. in Bridgewater. The vehicle involved, reported as a maroon SUV or crossover type, left the scene — leaving an injured Bumpus laying on the grass between the roadway and sidewalk. The 75-year-old was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Phillip Bumpus, 75, of Bridgewater before a hit-and-run crash left him severely injured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, shortly before 9:43 a.m. in the area of 241 Main St. in Bridgewater.

