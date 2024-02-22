Brockton Eats with Alisha: Don't wait for summer to enjoy Ice cream! Try these 5 parlors

BROCKTON — Craving the taste of farm-fresh ice cream on a hot day? Well, we can't change the weather, but as winter comes to an end and spring is on the horizon, we gathered five places to enjoy ice cream as winter rolls on.

Who said we must wait until summer to get a delicious cone of vanilla ice cream dipped in hot judge topped with nuts? In this installment of Brockton Eats with Alisha, we're scouring the area for places to enjoy frozen desserts all year round.

These weekly lists of tidbits and food finds are not restaurant reviews but go beyond a bare-bones round-up. Staff writer Alisha Saint-Ciel gives tips and takes to help Brockton-area foodies find those mouth-watering hidden gems, old favorites, and exciting new offerings.

That's So Cool Shave Ice

While on vacation in the lush mystical islands of Hawaii, a local couple found a treat that sent their taste buds into a frenzy. They knew they had to bring it back to Brockton as a business, That's So Cool Shave Ice.

The business is not a stand-alone brick-and-mortar but a frozen dessert mobile where you can book them to serve treats at your birthday party, baby shower, wedding or any special event you may have.

With over 40 flavors, the business has something for everyone. One fantastic aspect of their mission in providing authentic shaved ice is importing all their flavors straight from Hawaii.

Some popular flavors include passionfruit, Asian plum, honeydew, banana, blue raspberry, cherry, grape, strawberry, tiger's blood and watermelon, to name a few.

Potential clients can book the service by calling 401-423-5070 or emailing AlexandMaggie@thatssocoolshaveice.com during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daddy's Dairy — 1280 Belmont St., Brockton

Wait until you try the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream available at all five Daddy's Dairy locations, as well as 15-plus other boozy flavors, available to those age 21 and older. Locations include 1280 Belmont St., Brockton, 987 Central St., Stoughton, and 549 N. Main St., Randolph.

Dive into the boozy flavors infused with alcohol at Daddy's Dairy. Customers over the age of 21 can enjoy several different flavors, including Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey Tipsy Scoop ice cream available at any of their five locations, in Brockton, Braintree, Stoughton, Randolph and Norwood.

The ice cream shop offers more than creamy frozen desserts, but also chocolate-dipped bananas, "pup cups" for four-legged canine friends, ice cream cake, pies and dozens of toppings to choose from.

What makes the business unique is its 80 hard ice cream flavors, 200 soft serve flavors, 195 lactose-free flavors, five vegan flavors and five sugar-free flavors.

Essentially, there's something for everyone at Daddy's Dairy.

Ellie's Treats Ice Cream Trucks & Catering — 123 Centre Ave., Abington

Think of the ice cream candy shop of your dreams but on wheels. That's Ellie's Treats. The ice cream truck offers sundaes, frappes, floats, slushies, snow cones, cookies, brownies and cakes.

Imagine Ellie's Treats pulling up to your event and whipping out the crowd-pleaser, the cotton candy machine. All the kids would jump for joy. The unique desserts are one of the many positives of booking the business.

Customers can book the mobile ice cream truck by calling (781) 534-9805 or emailing ElliesTreatsMA@gmail.com.

Cream — 1209 Bedford St., Abington

With over 55 and counting flavors, the possibilities are endless. Cream ice cream shop in Abington has nut-free, sugar-free and kosher ice cream options for those looking for a treat that meets these specifications. And for the ones who don't, it's a free-for-all flavor-wise from Crunch-a-saurus to cookie dough, cotton candy, moose tracks, rum raisin and plenty more. If ice cream and dairy aren't your thing, they also have sorbet and, on the lighter side, sherbet and frozen yogurt to enjoy.

Frankie & Dia's Ice Cream and Hot Cocoa — 407 New State Highway (Route 44), Raynham

An award-winning ice cream parlor, according to their website, has popped up in Raynham, serving Crescent Ridge Ice cream with dozens of flavors to choose from! What makes this business so special is their handcrafted hot cocoa, which is created exclusively for the shop. The hot cocoa is prepared with steamed milk and may be topped with whipped cream and marshmallows.

Some of the flavors include:

The Merrill Mint — Signature hot cocoa mixed with a splash of mint, topped with mint sugar

King's Salted Caramel — Signature hot cocoa mixed with a splash of salted caramel, topped with salted caramel sugar

Hall's Hazelnut — Signature hot cocoa mixed with a splash of hazelnut

