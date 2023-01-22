Brockton epis business; Stoughton murder; Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON − Epis made in Mirbentz Jean Francois and his mother's kitchen became such a favorite of family and friends in the Brockton area, he started his own business, Did You Eat LLC.

A 16-year-old Bristol-Plymouth student was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkley. The teen was a passenger in a pickup truck being driven by a 16-year-old male friend when the crash occurred.

Meet Bat Bus driver Larry Williams who has experienced his fair share of interesting people and has gained a plethora of stories to tell his own family after nearly 25 years as a bus driver.

Get ready to step back in time to the Ragtime era of Edwardian opulence when you step into this house on sale for a little over $1 million in Brockton's South Street Historic District.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Brockton man cooks up his own brand of iconic Haitian epis

An essential seasoning that can be found in just about any Haitian household is the buzzing new business venture for one Brockton man. Epis made in Mirbentz Jean Francois and his mother's kitchen became a favorite amongst friends at church and family members in the Brockton area. Traditionally epis is made from a wide range of vegetables, including pepper, garlic, onion, shallot, green onions, leeks, thyme, parsley, plus salt and a flavor cube. Epis is used in almost every authentic Haitian dish. The liquid seasoning sauce is a base to add flavor to soups, rice, and meat dishes. "Try it. It will spice up your life," Jean Francois said.

Mirbentz Jean Francois of Brockton, seen here on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, is founder of Did You Eat LLC, which sells its iconic Haitian seasoning sauce epis in local grocery stores.

Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County Superior Court to one count of burning of a dwelling and two counts of arson causing injuries to a firefighter.

From left, Alfred Russo, Patricia Harrison and Wayne Cummings, who were charged in the arson of the former JJ's Pub in Hanson in 2018.

Suspect in murder of Stoughton mother of four held without bail

On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Stoughton Police found a 40-year-old mother of four, Amber Buckner, with multiple stab wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene of 743 Park St. In the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the person who police say murdered Buckner, Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned in Stoughton District Court. "Carter had a relationship history with Buckner," according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Caroline Healy, the prosecution's attorney, presented information about Buckner's death to the court and to the presiding judge, Daniel O'Malley.

Victor Carter is arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the murder of Amber Buckner, a Stoughton mother of four.

Kaplinger, Oman among the shining upperclassmen for East Bridgewater boys basketball team

A season ago, the East Bridgewater High boys basketball team stood at 7-10 with one week to go in the regular season, desperate to win its final three games in order to sneak into the state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Vikings ultimately got it done, securing the No. 30 seed in the Division 3 bracket en route to a second-round exit. But the current East Bridgewater squad (6-4), one year older and similarly constructed, is likely to avert the same anxiety come late in the season this winter, now triumphant in five of the last seven games.

East Bridgewater players celebrate a basket during a game versus Rockland on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Southeastern Regional boys hockey coach Mark Cabral earns 200th career win

Add it to the collection of memories Mark Cabral has as head coach of the Southeastern Regional boys hockey team. Cabral secured his 200th career victory on Jan. 7 by overcoming Stoughton/Brockton, 5-1, as the Hawks improved to 3-2-1 on the season. “I think it’s the kids’ work ethic more than anything," Cabral said of the milestone. "Maybe that’s coming from a voke tech school where kids are taught to work at a young age. We stress that if you work hard, you’ll play.”

