Brockton family looking for suspect who vandalized grave of teen killed in 2009

A Brockton family says their loved one’s gravestone was vandalized on the anniversary of her murder.

Sixteen-year-old Chantel Lamay Matiyosus died after getting shot twice while at a baby shower in Brockton in 2009.

According to the Brockton Enterprise, the man initially convicted in the shooting remains behind bars while awaiting a new trial.

Relatives say they found pink paint had been poured on her headstone on Tuesday, the anniversary of Chantel’s death.

Chantel’s older sister described her emotions after seeing the vandalism.

“Im not really angry, I’m more disturbed. I’m disturbed that any human being would have the courage or the boldness to come out here and do something like this in broad daylight,” says Tiffany Andrade. “Not only to my sister but to anybody.”

Andrade says the grave has been vandalized several times in the past.

According to the Enterprise, the family has set up a Gofundme page to get donations to remove Chantel’s remains from the cemetery and have her cremated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW