Brockton homicide suspect gets 3-5 years in 2020 killing of 25-year-old Manuel Duarte

BROCKTON — The co-defendant in a 2020 Belmont Avenue murder pleaded guilty Friday to charges he participated in the killing, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Takari Elliot, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of manslaughter and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm in Brockton Superior Court.

Presiding judge William Sullivan sentenced Elliot to serve three to five years in state prison followed by two years of probation.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Manuel Duarte, 25, was shot and killed in Brockton and the police determined Marvin A. Veiga Jr. and Elliot were responsible for the shooting through their investigation.

Brockton and state police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office investigate at the scene of a fatal shooting near 94 Belmont Ave. in Brockton, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Police responded to the area of 94 Belmont Ave. after ShotSpotter, the city’s electronic gunfire detection system, alerted police to 10 gunshots at about 7:35 p.m. Police also received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

"Upon arrival, police located a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound," the Plymouth County district attorney's office said in a written statement.

After the shooting, Elliot was apprehended and charged, but Veiga was not, the district attorney's office said.

Veiga was still at large and wanted for Duarte's murder months after the fatal shooting in Brockton, and in March 2021, he was added to Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted fugitives list. At the time, State Police said he was "considered armed and dangerous" and had "extensive ties to Boston."

A month later, Veiga was shot and killed by a metro Nashville police officer named Christopher Royer after Veiga "advanced on the officer brandishing a large butcher knife in each of his hands," a written statement from the district attorney's office said.

Metro Nashville Police released video footage of the incident from the officer's body-worn camera.

