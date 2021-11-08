Brockton man, 24, accused of striking 28-year-old victim 7 times in fatal city shooting

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been ordered held without bail after being arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in the city last week.

Asa St. Louis, 24, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the death of 28-year-old Nelito Lopes, of Brockton, on Nov. 3.

About 9 p.m. that day, Brockton police were called to the area of Prospect and Walnut streets after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

More: Man arrested in Boston in connection with fatal shooting of 28-year-old in Brockton

More: 28-year-old man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Brockton

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 -- Alleged murderer Asa St. Louis stands behind a window while going through his arraignment in Brockton district court as his attorney Alyssa Hackett looks to conceal him behind the wall after getting permission from Judge Michael Vitali.Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

When police arrived, they found a 2003 Honda Civic that had crashed into a utility pole. Inside the car, police found that the driver, Lopes, had been shot in the head.

Assistant District Attorney Diana Fantasia said Lopes was found sitting in a vehicle with his 15-year-old brother and another minor.

The prosecutor alleged that St. Louis pulled up beside Lopes' car and exited his vehicle.

Witnesses then heard gunshots, which prompted police to be called to the scene, Fantasia said.

Police discovered that Lopes had been shot seven times, including once in the head, Fantasia said.

Lopes was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton before he was flown by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Plymouth County district's attorney office.

Alyssa Hackett, right, the defense attorney for Asa St. Louis, addresses the court during her client's murder arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Assistant District Attorney Diana Fantasia, left, waits to respond.

The DA's office said Massachusetts State Police detectives, Brockton police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Boston police worked throughout the weekend to locate St. Louis. He was arrested without incident early Sunday morning in Boston.

After St. Louis was initially called for arraignment on Monday morning, the case was delayed until later in the day over a dispute to redact the police report because of a protective order issued by Judge Michael Vitali.

Protective orders are issued to prevent identities of victims or witnesses from being revealed to the defendant or the public.

Story continues

Judge Michael Vitali presides over Asa St. Louis' murder arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

St. Louis' attorney, Alyssa Hackett, requested to receive redacted copies of the police report in order to prepare a defense for her client, which was approved by Vitali.

St. Louis appeared briefly behind a glass partition in the courtroom, but had his face covered by a sweatshirt hood that was pulled over his face. He then quickly hid from view from the courtroom.

Lopes' family was present at the arraignment, but declined to comment to The Enterprise.

The investigation is ongoing and St. Louis is due back in court on Dec. 9.

Enterprise staff writer Darvence Chery can be reached at dchery@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man charged with murder in fatal shooting held without bail