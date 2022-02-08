Brockton man, 26, arrested in connection with deadly weekend shooting of 51-year-old

BROCKTON — A 26-year-old Brockton man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 51-year-old man over the weekend, prosecutors said.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office announced Tuesday afternoon that Kevin Gomes was located in Worcester on Tuesday and placed under arrest without incident.

Gomes is charged with one count of murder in the death of Harry Williams.

Brockton police responded to the area of 21 Auna Drive about 2:41 a.m. Saturday.

Brockton and State Police investigate a fatal shooting at 21 Auna Drive in Brockton on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Police arrived on scene and observed a male victim, later identified as Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the DA's office said.

Williams was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office began a joint investigation on Saturday.



"Police interviewed numerous witnesses and secured physical evidence and video surveillance," the DA's office said in a written statement Tuesday. "As a result of the investigation, troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Gomes, 26, of Brockton."

The DA's office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Gomes is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man charged in weekend murder of 51-year-old on Auna Drive