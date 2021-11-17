Brockton man, 28, dies after crashing into parked truck, utility pole

BROCKTON — A 28-year-old city man died early Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a pole and parked vehicle, officials said.

Police and firefighters responded to the area of 885 Centre St. about 2:55 a.m. for a report of a crash with possible entrapment.

Brewster Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene first and reported a person was trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive in the back seat.

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal crash near 885 Centre St. in Brockton on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

The driver, identified by police as a 28-year-old Brockton man, died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The driver's white INFINITI G37x sedan crashed into a parked U-Haul truck, ran over a fire hydrant and snapped a utility pole. The sedan and truck both sustained extensive damage.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene. State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office are also assisting in the investigation.

This parked U-Haul truck on Centre Street in Brockton sustained extensive damage after the driver of another vehicle slammed into it and later died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Brockton police referred all further inquiries to the DA's office, which hadn't released any further information as of Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man, 28, dies after colliding into parked U-Haul, pole