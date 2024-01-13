Brockton man, 36, charged with stabbing, seriously injuring woman

BROCKTON — A 36-year-old Brockton man is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a woman on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 84 Studley Ave. before 10 p.m. Friday.

The female victim was hospitalized with "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

Police say they arrested a 36-year-old Brockton man in connection with the incident. His identity wasn't immediately released.

Brockton police investigate at the scene of a stabbing at 84 Studley Ave. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. A woman was left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and a 36-year-old man was arrested.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, Duarte said.

Police didn't reveal what connection the suspect and victim have, if any, but said both people live in Brockton.

"The investigation is ongoing," Duarte said.

