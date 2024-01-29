Brockton man accused of at least three armed robberies locally in recent weeks, police say

A Brockton man has been arrested in connection with at least three armed robberies in the city and possibly a fourth in Braintree over the past two weeks, police said.

Tyrell Damon, 33, is in custody following the recent armed robberies in Brockton and a weekend armed robbery in Braintree, police said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, Braintree Police alerted Brockton Police to an armed robbery at a CVS in their city, police said.

The Braintree tip led investigators to Damon, who was located in Brockton by police and detectives on Saturday, police said.

Damon faces several charges tied to robberies in Brockton, at McDonald’s on Montello Street, Seasons Gas Station on Belmont Street, and CVS on Centre Street, police said.

Police are investigating whether Damon was also responsible for the armed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Crescent Street on Jan. 22.

A judge will formally charged Damon during his arraignment on Monday in Brockton District Court, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

