Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city

According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.

Officers first responded to the area of 92 Westview Street for a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and a RED SUV with significant front-end damage, according to Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Tolbert. Surveillance video captured the red SUV colliding with Hudson’s white SUV when the latter was stopped at the intersections of Westview and Ames. Hudson allegedly exited his vehicle, firing multiple shots at the driver of the red SUV.

Hudson was later stopped by Massachusetts State Police and placed under arrest.

“Investigators are diligently working to identify and hold accountable all of the people responsible for the burst of violence Sunday night and we need anyone who has any information on these incidents to come forward. Our neighborhoods are best protected when law enforcement and the public work together to address these dangerous incidents,” Hayden said.

