Brockton man charged with dragging state trooper with his Mercedes found to be dangerous

BROCKTON — A Brockton man charged with dragging a state trooper while fleeing a traffic strop has been held without bail after being found dangerous at his dangerousness hearing Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a written statement.

Derek Lobo, 31, was arraigned on Sept. 15 in Brockton District Court, on charges of one count each of trafficking in fentanyl, more than 10 grams; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery on a police officer; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; failure to stop for police; driving while, not in possession of a license; number plate violation; non-transparent window obstruction; speeding; and no inspection sticker, Cruz's office said in the written statement.

Lobo was held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing which was held on Friday, Oct. 6, in Brockton District Court when Judge Michelle Fentress "found Lobo to be dangerousness and he is being held without bail," according to the DA's office.

What happened at the traffic stop?

The charges stem from an incident at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Sept. 13 in Brockton. State troopers were on patrol on Montello Street when they saw a Mercedes sedan pass by with no front license plate and windows obstructed by non-transparent tint, the DA's office said. A computerized Criminal Justice Information Services inquiry said the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker.

Troopers activated their emergency lights and pulled the car over, according to the DA's office said. The driver of the Mercedes, Lobo, stopped the car and the troopers approached, one on each side of the vehicle. One of the troopers returned to their cruiser to run a further computer check, while the other trooper remained with Lobo on the driver’s side.

The record check found that Lobo’s license was expired and non-renewable, the DA's office saidf. The trooper headed back to Lobo and the other trooper. Lobo, who was wearing a black designer cross body style bag, was informed of the motor vehicle violations and asked by the trooper to exit the vehicle but refused, the DA's office said.

The trooper attempted to remove Lobo from the Mercedes and Lobo accelerated at a high rate of speed with the trooper hanging onto the open door of the Mercedes, according to the DA's office. It is estimated the trooper was dragged a city block, as Lobo weaved toward oncoming traffic.

The trooper separated from the moving vehicle and was flung into the opposite lane of travel towards oncoming traffic. Due to the high rate of speed, the trooper’s uniform was shredded and he was injured, the DA's office said. The entire exchange was captured on dashboard camera video and the troopers' body-worn cameras.

Both troopers went back to their cruiser and attempted to follow Lobo, who was traveling at an estimated 80 m.p.h. through busy downtown Brockton, but the pursuit was terminated, the DA's office said.

When was the suspect arrested?

Shortly thereafter, members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section responded to 79 Brentwood Ave., the address Lobo gave troopers, the DA's office said. Lobo was not at the home, but troopers saw the same black Mercedes parked in the driveway. Inside the motor vehicle, troopers located the black designer cross body bag Lobo had been wearing during the motor vehicle stop. Inside the bag, troopers found 10.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, the DA's office said. The drugs were secured and troopers sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Lobo. He was later located at a residence on Union Street and taken into custody.

When is the suspect's next court appearance?

Lobo is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Assistant District Attorney Sean B. Kennedy handled the dangerousness hearing for the state.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man who dragged state trooper with Mercedes held without bail