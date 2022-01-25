Brockton man convicted in 2013 fatal shooting denied new trial, convictions affirmed

BROCKTON — A Brockton man convicted of fatally shooting another city man in 2013 has been denied a new trial and his convictions have been affirmed.

The Massachusetts Appeals Court has affirmed the convictions of Linanel Brown-Madison, now 30, who was found guilty by a jury in 2017 of voluntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

Brown-Madison was sentenced to serve 12-15 years in state prison for the manslaughter conviction.

He appealed his convictions and subsequently moved for a new trial.

Linanel Brown-Madison, then 25, sits in Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton during his murder trial, on Monday, March 6, 2017.

But the Appeals Court, in an unpublished decision on Monday, rejected all of Madison-Brown's claims on appeal and upheld his convictions.

"In this consolidated appeal from his (Brown-Madison’s) convictions and the order denying his new trial motion, the defendant claims the prosecutor’s closing argument and the judge’s self-defense instruction created a substantial risk of miscarriage of justice, and that he received ineffective assistance of counsel," the Appeals Court justices wrote in their decision. "We affirm."

The convictions stem from a shooting that occurred on Jan. 30, 2013.

Police responded to 12 Auburn St. in Brockton and found the victim, 21-year-old Joshua LeClair, bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the back.

LeClair was treated for several days at Boston Medical Center, but died on Feb. 4, 2013.

"The Chief Office of the Medical Examiner reported that LeClair’s cause of death was complications from a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner was determined to be homicide," the Plymouth County district attorney's office said in a statement.

Before his death, LeClair told Brockton police that he had been walking down Auburn Street that night with a friend when they were approached from behind by a man.

"The man attempted to rob LeClair before taking out a gun and firing at LeClair," the DA's office said. "The man fled the scene in a car. LeClair ultimately identified Brown-Madison to police as the man who attempted to rob and shoot him before his death."

Story continues

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz applauded the Appeals Court's decision.

“This has been a tragedy for the family of Joshua LeClair," he said in a statement. "Our office has continued to fight hard on behalf of this victim, and I am pleased that the Appeals Court affirmed the convictions in this case.”

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man convicted of 2013 fatal shooting denied new trial