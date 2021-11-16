Brockton man convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 shooting death of Avon man

BROCKTON — A 27-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of an Avon man in Brockton, prosecutors said.

A jury on Monday, after deliberating for nearly 12 hours, convicted Renardo C. Williams, now 27, of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in the May 12, 2018, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Bethgy Cator.

A Plymouth County Superior Court judge sentenced Williams to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On that night in 2018, Brockton police received an alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, that multiple shots had been fired in the area of 139 Pleasant St., in a parking lot outside a laundromat.

The exterior of Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Brockton police also simultaneously received a 911 call from a man reporting he had been shot multiple times.

At the scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Cator, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim survived the shooting.

Brockton police contacted State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office and a joint investigation began.

Prosecutors said surveillance video and witness statements established that Williams had encountered the two victims at a convenience store on Pleasant Street minutes before the shooting.

"In an apparent effort to conduct a drug transaction, Williams entered the rear of Cator's vehicle, which proceeded to 139 Pleasant Street," the DA's office said in a written statement. "Williams then exited the rear seat and opened fire on Cator and the second victim."

Prosecutors said Williams fled to Delaware in the days following the shooting, but was arrested on warrants on May 16, 2018.

During a two-week trial in Brockton Superior Court, the jury heard details of police interviews and reviewed surveillance video taken from the area of the shooting that night.

Story continues

Brockton police found 11 spent .40-caliber shell casings outside the vehicle on Pleasant Street. Prosecutors also presented evidence found at the scene, which included Williams' fingerprints being on the rear driver's-side door of Cator's vehicle.

Assistant District Attorneys David Cutshall and Jennifer Sprague prosecuted the case.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man guilty of 1st-degree murder, gets life in 2018 shooting