Brockton man convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 shooting death of Avon man

Cody Shepard, The Enterprise
·2 min read

BROCKTON — A 27-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of an Avon man in Brockton, prosecutors said.

A jury on Monday, after deliberating for nearly 12 hours, convicted Renardo C. Williams, now 27, of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in the May 12, 2018, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Bethgy Cator.

A Plymouth County Superior Court judge sentenced Williams to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On that night in 2018, Brockton police received an alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, that multiple shots had been fired in the area of 139 Pleasant St., in a parking lot outside a laundromat.

The exterior of Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
The exterior of Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Brockton police also simultaneously received a 911 call from a man reporting he had been shot multiple times.

At the scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Cator, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim survived the shooting.

Brockton police contacted State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office and a joint investigation began.

Prosecutors said surveillance video and witness statements established that Williams had encountered the two victims at a convenience store on Pleasant Street minutes before the shooting.

"In an apparent effort to conduct a drug transaction, Williams entered the rear of Cator's vehicle, which proceeded to 139 Pleasant Street," the DA's office said in a written statement. "Williams then exited the rear seat and opened fire on Cator and the second victim."

Prosecutors said Williams fled to Delaware in the days following the shooting, but was arrested on warrants on May 16, 2018.

During a two-week trial in Brockton Superior Court, the jury heard details of police interviews and reviewed surveillance video taken from the area of the shooting that night.

Brockton police found 11 spent .40-caliber shell casings outside the vehicle on Pleasant Street. Prosecutors also presented evidence found at the scene, which included Williams' fingerprints being on the rear driver's-side door of Cator's vehicle.

Assistant District Attorneys David Cutshall and Jennifer Sprague prosecuted the case.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton man guilty of 1st-degree murder, gets life in 2018 shooting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect arrested in Istanbul over Haiti president's killing

    Five months after President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home, another suspect is arrested.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Tampa jury to weigh death sentence for 10-year-old’s murder

    TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom. On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later. “I’m basically gonna be going a lot of places,” ...

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."

  • Four Kenyan police jailed for manslaughter of British aristocrat

    Kenya's High Court on Monday jailed four policemen found guilty of the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola issued the verdicts in the coastal city of Mombasa at the end of a high-profile case that has shone a spotlight on police brutality in the East African country. "This should send a strong message to the Kenyan police force to have respect for human life," the victim's mother, Hilary Monson, told the court, fighting back tears.

  • Biological family of Isabella Kalua said to be considering suing Hawaii officials for placing her with the adoptive parents charged with her murder

    Isaac and Lehua Kalua were charged with second-degree murder over the death of six-year-old Isabella Kalua.