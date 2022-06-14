Brockton man indicted in deadly March stabbing

A Brockton man has been indicted in a deadly stabbing during a robbery in March.

Manuel Gui Goncalves, 30, faces charges of murder and armed robbery in the death of 54-year-old Richard Russell.

Russell, a Brockton resident, was stabbed March 19 at a gas station on Warren Avenue. Officers found him in the parking lot around 12:34 a.m. and brought him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say video and witness accounts indicated a confrontation between Goncalves and Russell. Police found Goncalves near the scene with a knife that appeared to be covered in blood, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.

Goncalves will be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.

