Brockton man indicted in fatal stabbing in gas station parking lot

BROCKTON — Late Tuesday afternoon, a 30-year-old Brockton man, Manuel Gui Goncalves was indicted by a grand jury on one count each of murder and armed robbery, the Plymouth County's District Attorney's office said in a statement.

In the early hours of March 19, according to the statement, the police responded to an "alleged stabbing," where they found 54-year-old Richard Russell suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot of the Stop 'N Gas station at 81 Warren Ave.

Per protocol, the police department worked with the state troopers assigned to the district attorney's office to investigate the crime by "conducting interviews on scene and using a video canvas to find Goncalves engaged in a physical altercation with the victim."

"We found Goncalves in the area of the homicide immediately after the stabbing with a knife on his person that appeared to be covered in blood, and he was placed under arrest," police said.

Police investigate at the scene where a man was fatally stabbed outside the Stop 'N Gas station, at 81 Warren Ave. in Brockton, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Emergency dispatchers sent Russell — unresponsive at the time — to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During his arraignment, a judge ordered Goncalves to be held without bail.

He will be arraigned on the charge in superior court at a later date.

Assistant district attorneys Richard Linehan and Jason Herron are prosecuting the case, which Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police investigated.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton stabbing: Manuel Goncalves indicted in Richard Russell murder