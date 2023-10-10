Brockton man sentenced to state prison on rape, human trafficking charges

BROCKTON — A Brockton man found guilty of rape and human trafficking of a female victim has been sentenced to state prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

After a two-day trial at the end of September, a jury found Steven Weaver, 40, of Brockton, guilty of one count each of trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, rape and deriving support from earnings of a prostitute, according to a written statement from Cruz's office.

On Oct. 6, Weaver was sentenced to serve no less than 5 years and no more than 7 years on the rape charge and no more than 5 years and no less than 6 years on the human trafficking charge. Weaver will serve these sentences consecutively for a total of no more than 13 years in state prison.

For the earnings of a prostitute charge, Judge Robert Gordon sentenced Weaver to serve no less than 2 years and no more than 5 years in state prison.

According to the DA's office, a female victim reported to the Brockton police that she was being trafficked and abused by Weaver in August 2021, prompting an investigation.

“My office continues to aggressively prosecute those who manipulate, abuse, and sell human beings for profit,” Cruz said in a 2020 statement. “At the same time, we work just as hard to provide access to trauma informed services to help victims recover and return to a healthy and safe life.”

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs awarded the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Health Imperatives, a victims-services nonprofit in Brockton, with $1.5 million in funding to help improve public awareness, survivor outreach and investigations of human trafficking cases.

The grant included $750,000 to create a Plymouth Country Human Trafficking Task Force.

"We are seeing increasing numbers of human trafficking victims across our programs and services," said Julia Kehoe, president and CEO of Health Imperatives. "This grant allows us to put a spotlight on this critically important issue and work together with the District Attorney’s office to identify strategies that will increase awareness of human trafficking in our community and deliver much-needed services to victims."

Just last year, another man, Matthew Engram, 35 of Brockton, was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking three "vulnerable" women between the years of 2009 and 2015 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2022.

In 2021, a 26-year-old Wellesley man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sex traffic two East Bridgewater minors online.

Also in 2021, Jean Jeffry Vilno, 31, of Whitman, was sentenced to 6 to 8 years in state prison on human trafficking charges.

Enterprise staff writer Amelia Stern can be reached by email at astern@enterprisenews.com.

