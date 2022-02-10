Brockton man shot neighbor in head after complimenting his gold chain, prosecutors say

BROCKTON — Prosecutors say a wallet left in the snow and a confession to neighbors tie Kevin Jordan Gomes to Brockton's first homicide of the year.

The family of 51-year-old Harry Williams packed Brockton District Court Wednesday as Assistant District Attorney Russell Eonas laid out the state's case against Gomes, 26, at his arraignment on a murder charge.

As Eonas told the story, Gomes had complimented Williams on a gold chain he wore. Family members said Gomes had moved into the 21 Auna Drive condo building about two weeks ago. Gomes, Williams and a third resident of the building had been visiting in the hallway for several hours, Eonas told the court.

About 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Williams' daughter heard a series of "pops." She found him with a gunshot wound to the head, Eonas said, from which he soon died.

Murder defendant Kevin Gomes of Brockton listens to the charges against him with his defense attorney Elliot Levine in Brockton District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Eonas described Williams as a father, grandfather, and well-liked employee of the Papa Gino's in Whitman.

Eonas said investigators found a wallet outside the condo building. The wallet was not covered in snow, indicating it had not been there long. That wallet, the prosecutor said, contained an ID of Kevin Jordan Gomes.

Killed in Cape Verde: Slain Brockton mother remembered as caregiver to many, lover of travel, amazing cook

Gomes allegedly fled to a home on nearby Ash Street, where he showed up about 3 a.m. According to Eonas, Gomes confided in someone at that location that he had shot someone in the head. Eonas said investigators found what they say is the murder weapon.

Defense Attorney Elliot Levine, left, representing murder defendant Kevin Gomes, confers with Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas prior to Gomes' arraignment in Brockton District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

After the shooting, Eonas said Gomes made his way to Taunton. Authorities arrested Gomes on Tuesday in Worcester.

In arguing against granting bail to Gomes, Eonas cited him as having a seven-page probation record.

Early in the proceedings, as Gomes' was revealed behind a sliding panel, a man who was sitting with the victim's family shouted an epithet at him. Bailiffs, who were there in force, escorted the man from the courtroom.

Story continues

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said the investigation continues and that his office may bring further charges.

"It's absolutely senseless," Cruz told The Enterprise after the hearing. "It's absolutely tragic."

District Court Judge Michael A. Vitali ordered Gomes held without bail until a probable cause hearing on March 7.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @HelmsNews. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton homicide: Kevin Gomes arraigned in murder of Harry Williams