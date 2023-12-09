Brockton man sought in fatal shooting is hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

BROCKTON — The Brockton man wanted by police in connection with the fatal shooting of a Connecticut woman on Friday has been hospitalized with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

Gelson Fernandes, 29, had been sought by authorities who obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder in the death of 22-year-old Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said early Saturday morning that Fernandes "has been found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"He was transported to a Boston hospital where he remains for treatment," the DA's office said in a written statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Brockton police investigate after a man was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near 46 Nason St. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Fernandes was located on Nason Street Friday night, a few hundred feet from where Beatty was fatally shot while sitting inside a car early Friday morning.

Officers initially responded to the area of 17 Nason St. about 12:22 a.m. Friday after receiving a call that a person was shot.

"Upon arrival at the address, police located a female victim inside a parked motor vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot," the DA's office said.

The victim, identified as Beatty, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA's office said.

As a result of the investigation by Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County DA's office, detectives sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Fernandes, charging him with murder, the DA's office said.

"The victim and Fernandes were previously acquainted," the DA's office said in the statement.

Beatty's murder was the second fatal shooting in Brockton within the week.

Marvin Hill, 35, of Brockton, was shot near 28 Lexington St. on Tuesday evening and died in a Boston hospital the next day. No arrests have been made in that incident.

