Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018

After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday.

Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says she was following a “voodoo ritual.” According to prosecutors, the 8-year-old boy was stabbed 50 times.

She was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation.

Sentencing will take place on Wednesday at Plymouth Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW