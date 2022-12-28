Brockton mother to be sentenced in ‘voodoo ritual’ stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons

A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a “voodoo ritual” ended with their brutal stabbing deaths.

Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, convicting her of fatally stabbing her five- and eight-year-old sons.

Despite a nine-day trial, it only took the jury four hours to convict Sanders, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to Sanders’ Prospect Street home in February 2018, and found her sons stabbed to death, placed back in their beds. Sanders told investigators she stabbed her sons 50 times as part of a voodoo ritual.

Days after the sad discovery, hundreds gathered at the home to hold a vigil, remembering the two boys.

Family members then told Boston 25 News that Sanders had never mentioned voodoo rituals before, despite showing some interest in conspiracy theories.

A first-degree murder charge in Massachusetts carries a life sentence behind bars.

Boston 25 News will be in the court room when the judge hands down her sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

