Brockton mother and son now charged in connection with murder of 36-year-old father

BROCKTON — A Brockton mother and her son are now facing charges in connection with the November fatal shooting of a father of three, her second son to be charged in the murder, prosecutors said.

Rula Jones, 27, and his mother, Vanessa Jones, 55, both of Brockton, were in Brockton District Court on Monday to face charges in connection with the Nov. 9, 2021, murder of Gregory Grantsis, of Brockton.

Rula Jones was arrested in Weymouth on Monday and charged with murder. Vanessa Jones was arrested in Brockton on Monday and charged with witness intimidation.

Vanessa Jones pleaded not guilty and was held on $2,000 cash bail.

Rula Jones' arraignment was postponed to Feb. 16 because no defense attorney was available, but he is being held without bail until that hearing.

Two others were previously charged in connection with the murder, including Shamallah Jones, 26, who is also a son of Vanessa Jones.

Shamallah Jones was arrested in December and charged with murder. He's also being held without bail.

Ashley Severino, 26, has also been charged as an accessory after the fact of murder in connection with Grantsis' death.

Shamallah Jones and Ashley Severino were both indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury last Friday, days before Rula Jones and Vanessa Jones were first charged in the murder.

The indictments and charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 9, 2021, in Brockton.

Police responded to the area of 69 Tremont St. for a report of shots fired and located a 2007 Mazda 3 parked in the middle of the roadway, with two male victims outside the vehicle.

One victim, Grantsis, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and the second man, who hasn't been identified, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. A third person in the vehicle was not shot.

Grantsis was taken by ambulance to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. the next morning. The second victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and recovered from his injuries.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office commenced a joint investigation.

"As a result of the ongoing investigation, warrants issued for Rula Jones, 27, and his mother, Vanessa Jones, 55, of Brockton," the Plymouth County district attorney's office said in a written statement. "Shamallah Jones is also the son of Vanessa Jones."

Shamallah Jones and Ashley Severino will be arraigned at a later date in Brockton Superior Court.

