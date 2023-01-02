Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer

The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades.

Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

In a statement, Brockton police said, “Sean will be remembered for his courageous honesty and dearly missed for his light. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside and support the Besarick family through this difficult time.”

Calling hours for Besarick will be held Tuesday at Russell & Pica Funeral Home in West Bridgewater from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral will be held Wednesday at St. Ann’s Church at 11 a.m.

The community of Stoughton is also mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW