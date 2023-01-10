Brockton Police investigate shots fired near Main and Exchange streets

BROCKTON ― Brockton Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Main and Exchange Streets late Monday night, Jan. 9, said Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the department.

At 9:58 p.m., ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, "alerted police that two shots had been fired," Duarte said, but "there were no injuries reported following the shooting."

At this time, the police do not believe the shooting was connected to Monday's midday shooting which left two people injured.

Investigators on the most recent case believe a black Honda and two individuals on foot are involved, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

'At peace'Daughter reacts to sentence in Brockton mother's murder of her sons

Brockton police investigate shots fired on Exchange Street on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton shooting: Police say shots fired near Main, Exchange streets