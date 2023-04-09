Brockton police investigating after person shot in the leg during daytime shooting

Brockton police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Saturday evening.

After the city’s gun detection system alerted them, Police responded to Cottage Street shortly before 6:00 p.m. to find a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in their leg.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

