Brockton police officer dies; ex-cops sued: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON − Police from Brockton and across the region, along with Brockton firefighters and State Police paid their respects to late Brockton police officer Sean Besarick at his funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church in West Bridgewater. Besarick, an officer in the Brockton Police Department, passed away suddenly on Dec. 29, 2022. He was 48 years old.

The family of Sandra Birchmore sued three former Stoughton cops for her wrongful death, alleging that the officers groomed her from her early teens into sexual relationships that "ultimately overwhelmed (her) will to live."

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Family sues ex-Stoughton cops, town for wrongful death in sex abuse scandal

The family of Sandra Birchmore sued three former Stoughton cops for her wrongful death, alleging that the officers groomed her from her early teens into sexual relationships that "ultimately overwhelmed (her) will to live." Birchmore, 23, was three months pregnant, allegedly by one of the officers, when she was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. Prosecutors ruled her death a suicide. The civil suit, filed Thursday, Dec. 29, in Norfolk County Superior Court, names former officers as defendants in an "ongoing scheme" of grooming, misconduct and negligence in a "ten-year period of sexual abuse and mistreatment." Birchmore's family also sued the police department and town.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara, right, with Deputy Police Chief Brian Holmes beside her speaks at a press conference on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at police headquarters. McNamara revealed the results of an internal investigation, which found that three now-former Stoughton police officers engaged in inappropriate relationships with a young woman who took her own life while pregnant last year.

Brockton mourns police officer known affectionately as 'Bez'

Sean Besarick, an officer in the Brockton Police Department and a well-loved community member, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 29, the department announced Monday. He was 48 years old. Besarick, lovingly nicknamed "Bez," was a Brockton native. He graduated from Brockton High School in 1992 and served in the U.S. Navy for six years, earning multiple Bronze Star Medals, before becoming a Brockton police officer in 1998. Police from Brockton and across the region, along with Brockton firefighters, paid tribute to Besarick at a solemn walk-through at Russell & Pica Funeral Home in West Bridgewater on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Brockton police officers salute in front of St. Ann's Church in West Bridgewater during the funeral procession for Brockton police officer Sean Besarick on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

'Kindness, bravery, dedication:' Stoughton special ops officer dies at 42

"It is with tremendous sadness and a heavy heart" that Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. After 17 years of service with the Stoughton Police Department, Davis, 42, of Brockton, died suddenly in his home on Dec. 31, 2022. Davis, an active member of Stoughton Police Department's (SPD) Special Operations Unit and recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in 2012, was found unresponsive in his home. "Officer Davis's kindness, bravery, dedication and devotion to his family, friends, the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department and the Stoughton community will be greatly missed," McNamara said in an announcement on Jan. 1.

Stoughton Police Officer Christopher A. Davis died suddenly while off-duty on Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022.

Brockton High alum ditches day job to pursue passion as used auto entrepreneur

A former Brockton High student-athlete found his niche after leaving a full-time job. Now, the 25-year-old dug deep into his savings to purchase an auto dealership with a business partner. “I realized that I wanted to be able to choose who I work with and acquire like-minded people in my work circle. This is the main reason I went into business for myself. You hold yourself accountable for your success or lack thereof,” Hakim Atkinson, co-owner of Almanzar Auto Sales in Bridgewater, said.

Brockton High School graduate Hakim Atkinson, co-owner of Almanzar Auto Sales, at his dealership in Bridgewater on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, left behind a full-time job in education to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

'A terrible loss': Man who caused fatal Easton crash 'accepts responsibility'

Scott Lewis is sorely missed by his family and community. He is remembered by family members as a great son, brother and uncle. In 2020, Lewis's life was cut short when he was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Bay Road in Easton. He was 37. Jake McCabe, the now 28-year-old who caused the crash, was sentenced to serve two to three years in state prison Thursday, Dec. 29, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a written statement. In addition to the prison sentence, McCabe's driver's license has been revoked for 15 years. McCabe pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last month to an indictment charging him with "reckless operation of a motor vehicle-homicide," the statement said.

Scott A. Lewis, 37, of Easton.

