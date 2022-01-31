Brockton police respond to domestic incident with possibly armed suspect during blizzard

BROCKTON — Police officers battled the elements on Saturday while responding to a potentially dangerous situation amid a historic blizzard.

Brockton police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in which a male suspect was possibly armed at an address on Wyman Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, said Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte.

A Brockton police officer holding a rifle is obscured by the snow as police responded to a domestic violence incident with a potentially armed suspect inside a home on Wyman Street on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The incident occurred at the height of the weekend's blizzard.

The incident occurred during the height of Saturday's officially declared blizzard that dropped more than 2 feet of snow across much of the area.

Police initially believed that the suspect could still be inside and possibly armed, so officers evacuated the Wyman Street building as a precaution and sought a search warrant, Duarte said.

Brockton police's Special Reaction Team, a tactical unit similar to a SWAT team, responded and police attempted to make contact with the suspect and get him to surrender, but police say they later determined he was not inside when they executed the search warrant.

Police officers were visible on scene holding rifles while covered in snow from the blizzard.

Police cruisers are covered by snow after officers responded to a domestic violence incident with a potentially armed suspect inside a home on Wyman Street on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The incident occurred at the height of the weekend's blizzard.

Inside the home, detectives located a .40-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number and a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition, Duarte said. Police additionally located ammunition for a .357-caliber firearm, a 9mm pistol and a .38-caliber gun, he said.

Brockton police say they seized a gun and ammunition while executing a search warrant on Wyman Street amid the historic blizzard on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Detectives sought and received an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old Brockton man, who is wanted on weapons and other charges, Duarte said. Police were still searching for the man as of Monday morning.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton police seize gun, ammo after Wyman Street blizzard incident