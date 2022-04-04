Brockton Police searching for suspect who slammed stolen car into two police vehicles

Brockton Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with ramming a stolen car into two unmarked police vehicles on March 22nd.

A Brockton Police officer was knocked to the ground during the incident and suffered minor injuries. The crash happened in the Cumberland Farms parking lot on Crescent Street.

Officials believe the suspect may have a connection to the Brockton area and has possessed the stolen car for over a month.

The car is a blue 2007 Honda Civic with Massachusetts registration 3GWY64.

Police say the car was taken from a 26-year-old Brockton woman on February 14th at a McDonalds parking lot, also on Crescent Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

