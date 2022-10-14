Brockton Police seek public’s help finding suspects who assaulted 2 men

Brockton Police are seeking the public’s help to gather information and help identify multiple suspects in connection with an assault on a 68-year-old man and a 35-year-old man.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on September 24, when a group of men attacked the two victims.

Two people have already been charged with Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the people in the video are urged to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

Warning this video showing the assault may be hard to watch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

