Brockton Police seize $500 worth of illegal fireworks

Officers seized hundreds of dollars worth of fireworks that were illegally transported over state lines last Saturday night, according to police.

Brockton Police say they responded to the Campello MBTA Station where they saw the sky light up and heard loud exploding sounds.

With the help of members from the Brockton Fireworks Task Force, police were able to confiscated $500 worth of fireworks.

Authorities say the fireworks were brought from New Hampshire to Brockton by a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Quincy.

There was no further information available.

