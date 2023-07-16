Brockton school cop sues; man hospitalized after almost drowning: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − The Brockton school police executive officer has filed a lawsuit against the school district's superintendent, a school committee member and another former employee seeking $680,000 in damages for alleged retaliation against him.

Two men were charged in connection with a daytime shooting outside Brockton District Court on Monday that left two people injured.

Downtown Brockton’s newest apartment complex is officially completed as Mayor Robert Sullivan and Massachusetts’ Housing Secretary Edward Agustus unveiled Empresa – a 111-unit, mixed-income development located on Petronelli Way.

A public forum at BHS prompted a heated dialogue between Brockton Superintendent Mike Thomas and members of the public about the state of Brockton High and policy changes. Brockton’s school committee drafted a new dress code and cell phone policy to be implemented this upcoming school year.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Man, 40, hospitalized after near-drowning incident in Brockton

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized following a near-drowning incident at a home on Saturday night, officials said. Brockton police responded to a medical emergency and a report of a man drowning in a pool on Glen Avenue about 11:06 p.m. "An off-duty firefighter, who was on the scene, administered CPR to the 40-year-old victim as police and rescue personnel arrived," Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said. The victim was later taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Man hospitalized after near-drowning: Man, 40, hospitalized after near-drowning incident in Brockton

PHOTOS from the scene: Brockton police, firefighters respond to near-drowning incident on Glen Avenue

Brockton police and firefighters responded to a near-drowning incident in a backyard pool on Glen Avenue on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Brockton school cop sues for $680K amid explosive allegations of favoritism, retaliation

The Brockton school police executive officer has filed a lawsuit against the school district's superintendent, a school committee member and another former employee seeking $680,000 in damages for alleged retaliation against him. Daniel Vaughn, an East Bridgewater resident who has been a Brockton school police officer since 1994, filed a complaint in Brockton Superior Court on May 31 against the city of Brockton, Superintendent of Schools Michael Thomas, Brockton School Committee Ward 4 representative Tony Rodrigues and Neusa Semedo, who was an access control specialist for the schools.

Brockton school cop sues: Brockton school cop sues for $680K amid explosive allegations of favoritism, retaliation

2009 file photo: School police supervisors Ted Hancock, left, and Daniel Vaughn patrol inside Brockton High School on Thursday morning, a day after a former student was shot after school outside the gymnasium.

Peaceful Meadows in Whitman is closing. Here's what we know

Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman is putting itself out to pasture after 61 years. The business and the surrounding land is scheduled to be auctioned off at the end of August. Four parcels with a combined assessed value of $1.8 million will be up for sale individually or as a group, according to the auction company.

Peaceful Meadows in Whitman is closing: Peaceful Meadows in Whitman is closing. Here's what we know

Peaceful Meadows in Whitman on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Brockton fire rescues baby deer stuck in sewage pipe

The Brockton Fire Department saved a fawn after it got stuck in a pipe at a sewage treatment plant Monday afternoon. After receiving a call from the animal control division, firefighters arrived on scene to find the scared and struggling young deer in a pipe located in the ravine of a stormwater drainage area. “We lowered one of our members down to the edge of the pipe into the ravine with a cinch mechanism to put around its body,” Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said Tuesday morning.

'Heartwarming situation': 'Heartwarming situation': Brockton fire rescues baby deer stuck in sewage pipe

Brockton firefighters rescue a baby deer trapped in a pipe at the sewage treatment plant Monday afternoon, July 10, 2023.

2 injured in shooting outside Brockton District Court

Two people were injured in a daytime shooting outside Brockton District Court on Monday afternoon, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting near the George N. Covett Courthouse, near the corner of Main and Crescent streets, about 12:30 p.m. "Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting resulted in injuries to two victims, one female with non-life threatening injuries and one male victim whose condition is currently being assessed," Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said. "Two people are in police custody, and a gun has been recovered."

2 injured in shooting: 2 injured in shooting outside Brockton District Court

2 charged in daytime shooting: 2 charged in 'brazen daytime shooting' outside Brockton District Court

2 men inured in shooting on Battles St.: 2 men injured in Brockton shooting on Battles Street

Man killed in shooting: Man killed, 2 women injured in Brockton shooting

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office investigate a fatal shooting near Tremont and Fulton streets in Brockton on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories