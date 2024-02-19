Brockton school officials asking for National Guard support to prevent ‘potential tragedy’

Members of the Brockton School Committee have penned a letter to the city’s mayor, urging him to ask Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey for National Guard support amid safety concerns at the high school.

Brockton School Committee members Joyce Asack, Tony Rodrigues, Claudio Gomes and Ana Oliver sent a letter to Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan on Thursday asking that he request temporary National Guard support at Brockton High School from Healey “to assist in restoring order, ensuring the safety of all individuals on the school premises, and implementing measures to address the root causes of the issues we are facing.”

The four school committee members cite instances of students wandering the halls, altercations and disruptions that have led to 35 teachers calling in absent. The school committee members say recent weeks have seen an uptick in instances of students leaving school grounds without permission and trespassers being found on school grounds.

“These incidents are not only undermining the learning environment but are also jeopardizing the integrity of the state wide testing process,” the school officials write. “These situations not only put the students and staff at risk but also undermines the overall safety of our community.”

Earlier this month, Brockton High School teachers and students demanded change after a violent fight on school grounds spread online.

“I was the only one in the cafeteria at the moment. There were supposed to be two teachers but the other supervisor was absent. A fight broke out with girls wandering the hallways they came in to attack another girl in the cafeteria,” said Nora Acevedo, a Brockton High School teacher. “It has become very unsafe being at the school teaching and the students as well.”

Last May, another violent incident was reported and investigated at the school after three students were stabbed.

“The National Guard’s expertise in crisis management and community support can offer a vital temporary intervention, allowing for a comprehensive, long-term solution to be developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders,” the letter reads.

Asack, Gomes, Oliver, and Rodrigues say they will hold a public press conference at Brockton High School by the Forest Avenue entrance near the stadium at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Brockton school officials asking Gov. Healey for National Guard support to stop ‘potential tragedy’ by Boston 25 Desk on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

