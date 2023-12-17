Brockton school principal search; E. Bridgewater suspicious death: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Acting Superintendent of Brockton Public Schools James Cobbs has announced the three finalists for the role of Brockton High School principal. Here's what we know.

A Brockton woman was identified as the person found dead outside an East Bridgewater home on Belmont Street.

Brockton's newest hotel, a four-story, 78-room Tru by Hilton, aims to open by late summer. The company picked Brockton for its $11 million investment based on the city being poised for growth.

East Bridgewater cheer clinched Div. 3 state title in an unforgettable fashion. “It was fate this season," Head coach Matt Monteiro said.

Tim and Kim Young have once again transformed their Hanson home into a massive Christmas display of lights and inflatables. It's the jolliest yard on the South Shore with 150 inflatables and so much heart.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

These are the 3 finalists for Brockton High School principal

Acting Superintendent of Brockton Public Schools James Cobbs has announced the three finalists for the role of Brockton High School principal. Kevin McCaskill, Jahmal Mosley and Anthony Pope were selected as the final candidates for the job by an interview team of students, parents, Brockton High teachers, support staff, school-based and district-level administrators and union representatives, Cobbs said in an alert message to the Brockton schools community. “After extensive deliberation and discussion, the interview team recommended three finalists for consideration,” Cobbs said in the message.

The exterior of Brockton High School on Thursday, Nov 18, 2021.

Brockton woman, 42, identified as victim found dead in East Bridgewater yard

A Brockton woman has been identified as the person found dead outside an East Bridgewater home. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office identified the victim on Tuesday as Nicole Swan, 42, of Brockton. East Bridgewater police received a 911 call about 9:24 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said there was a person unconscious and partially clothed in her side yard on Belmont Street.

The deceased woman was found outside a residence on Belmont St., near the cross section of Elm St., in a residential neighborhood of East Bridgewater.

DA: Brockton man wanted for murder who shot himself dies in hospital

A Brockton man who police say fatally shot a woman and later shot himself the same day has died in a hospital, prosecutors said. Gelson Fernandes, 29, had been sought by authorities who obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder in the death of 22-year-old Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut, when they found him "with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Friday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. Fernandes was taken to a Boston hospital where he remained for treatment on Saturday, but he has since died, a spokesperson for the DA's office said Monday.

Brockton police investigate after a man was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near 46 Nason St. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

It's the jolliest yard on the South Shore. 150 inflatables and so much heart

Eat your heart out, Clark Griswold, Tim Young is here to put your Christmas display to shame. The Hanson homeowner, along with his wife, Kim, and longtime friend Ken Stone, continue to build upon the initially modest Christmas display they started when the Youngs moved into the home at 16 Woodbrook Lane off King Street in 1998. What started with some lights here and a few inflatable displays there has expanded to the point where well over 150 inflatable characters line their entire front lawn − and even a little bit of their neighbor's (with permission, of course).

Tim Young stands in front of his Hanson house, which is decorated with music, lights and more than 100 inflatable characters, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Brockton man with nearly 200 adult arraignments sentenced to prison for Easton break-ins

A Brockton man with nearly 200 adult arraignments was sentenced to 4 years in prison for breaking into several vehicles in Easton, then being found with an illegal gun when he crashed his car. James Widener, 48, pleaded guilty last week in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with two counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle, two counts of larceny under $1,200, one count of carrying an illegal firearm, one count of receiving stolen property under $1,200, one count of use of a motor vehicle without authority and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from an incident on April 22, 2022, when Widener was accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing property from inside of them in Easton.

