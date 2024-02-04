Brockton school violence; SWAT team responds in East Bridgewater: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Emotional teachers described shocking levels of violence and chaos at Brockton High School at Wednesday night's special school committee meeting about security and safety inside Brockton High.

Police officers from across the region responded to East Bridgewater on Wednesday night for a suspect barricaded inside a house, officials said. Police requested assistance from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT unit. State Police also responded to the scene.

Brockton Youtuber Joshua Lopes has racks up over 75 million views and ow you can see his avatar in the video game NBA 2K24 sitting courtside at a Celtics game.

Kenyan authorities arrested murder suspect Kevin Kangethe at a Nairobi nightclub. He is accused of killing Whitman's Margaret Mbitu. Mbitu worked as a per-diem nurse with Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

SWAT team responds to East Bridgewater for suspect barricaded inside South Street home

Police officers from across the region responded to East Bridgewater on Wednesday night for a suspect barricaded inside a house, officials said. East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of South Street about 7:15 p.m. for a barricaded subject. Police requested assistance from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT unit. State Police also responded to the scene. The police department later posted on Facebook that the 'situation is over.' 'No threat to public safety,' the post added.

SWAT tea responds to East Bridgewater: SWAT team responds to East Bridgewater for suspect barricaded inside South Street home

Police, including the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT unit, responded to South Street in East Bridgewater for a barricaded suspect, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

B-R grad's Scooby Doo food truck serves smash burgers, Mozambique tacos, fried cheesecake

A local Scooby Doo inspired food truck business is serving up chicken Mozambique tacos, smash burgers, lettuce wraps and a twist on your favorite meals. Augie's Food Truck, located at 13 Harding St. Lakeville, is one truck you won't miss. It's a kid's childhood dream, from the bright green and blue paint job to the large flowers. With the weekly specials of something new and hand-stuffed birria tacos, Augie's Food Truck might be a new place to try.

Scooby Doo food truck: B-R grad's Scooby Doo food truck serves smash burgers, Mozambique tacos, fried cheesecake

Austin Bickford of Raynham is the owner of Augie's Food Truck, 13 Harding St. in Lakeville, seen here on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Emotional teachers describe shocking levels of violence and chaos at Brockton High School

Cheri Mazzoli, a secretary at Brockton High School, said a few weeks ago there was a fight down the hall from her office on the second floor of the school's Red building. She said she stepped outside her office to see where the commotion was coming from so she could call for help. The crowd came down the hall so quickly that I got swept up, not by the students fighting, but by the students that were rushing to watch and video the fight," she said at Wednesday night's special school committee meeting about security and safety inside Brockton High. Mazzoli was one of many teachers, students and parents at Wednesday's packed meeting who recounted scenes of violence and chaos in the hallways of BHS.

Teachers describe violence: Emotional teachers describe shocking levels of violence and chaos at Brockton High School

Brockton High implementing action items: Brockton High immediately implementing these 7 action items to improve safety, discipline

Brockton students stress restaurants: Broken drink machine, smoking cannabis: Groups of Brockton students can stress restaurants

Teacher and coach Cliff Canavan speaks during a special Brockton School Committee meeting at the Arnone School on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, about safety and security. Canavan said his arm was broken by a student when he broke up a fight last year.

'He had true compassion': My Brother's Keeper founder Jim Orcutt dies at 83

Even when he was battling a lengthy illness and not exactly well enough to be out of the house, Jim Orcutt was still there to help people. Jim started the On the Street Ministry four years ago to serve Brockton's homeless population. He and his wife, Terry Orcutt, would go out in the city every Saturday morning with a packet that included a card with a prayer Jim wrote, $10 cash and a $10 Dunkin' gift card. Jim was homebound for about the last month, but he still went out one last time with a friend who agreed to take over the initiative. "He wasn't settled until he could find someone else to take over that ministry," Terry Orcutt said. James H. Orcutt, of Easton, died after his lengthy illness on Jan. 22. He was 83.

My Brother's Kepper founder dies:: 'He had true compassion': My Brother's Keeper founder Jim Orcutt dies at 83

Photos through the years of Jim Orcutt:: Photos through the years of the late Jim Orcutt, Easton nonprofit founder

Crane hoists 13,000-pound MRI machine into Shields MRI Brockton

Workers craned a state-of-the-art, 13,000-pound MRI machine into Shields Health's flagship Brockton location. It's the first MRI of its type in the Northeast, according to General Electric and Shields Health. Named the Hero in honor of front-line medical personnel, the magnetic resonance imaging machine dramatically cuts the time patients must stay inside the clacking, whirring, claustrophobia-inducing device. A prostate scan that took 46 minutes with the facility's old machine is over in just 15 minutes with the new one, according to estimates from Shields Health.

New MRI machine at Shields: Crane hoists 13,000-pound MRI machine into Shields MRI Brockton

Phots of 13,000-pound MRI machine: Crane delivers 13,000-pound MRI machine to Brockton

A huge crane lifts an MRI scanner machine into Shields MRI in Brockton on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories: Brockton school violence; SWAT team