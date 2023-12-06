Brockton shooting victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

BROCKTON — A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting that in Brockton Tuesday evening, Brockton Police Spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

The shooting occurred at 6:17 p.m. in the residential area of 28 Lexington St., Duarte said in a written statement Tuesday night.

The victim has not been identified.

Brockton Police are actively investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0200.

Brockton police investigate a shooting at the intersections of Green and Lexington streets on Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, 2023, that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

