Brockton state trooper accused of domestic assault, strangulation, kidnapping

BROCKTON — Massachusetts State Police arrested one of their own early Wednesday on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping.

Trooper Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, was arrested by detectives and suspended without pay during the investigation and prosecution. He graduated from the state police academy in 2020 and was most recently assigned to the Framingham Barracks.

According to state police spokesperson Dave Procopio, the charges stem from an alleged incident on May 28 in Boston. Cavaco was driving a vehicle on Interstate 93 and pulled off the interstate at Gallivan Boulevard during a verbal altercation with the victim, who was in the front passenger seat.

Trooper jordan cavaco in court

"According to the investigation, Cavaco then choked the victim and punched her repeatedly," Procopio wrote.

Cavaco is also accused of preventing the victim from exiting the vehicle while he drove her back to his Brockton apartment.

A court document indicates the victim told investigators she went into the bathroom and closed the door, after they arrived at Cavaco's home. She was talking to herself inside the bathroom, "trying to convince herself to leave the situation," when she said Cavaco broke the door down because he thought she was talking to someone else.

More: Easton murder victim was 'loved by so many' — case raises issue of domestic violence

Procopio said state police became aware of the alleged incident last week after the victim filed a police report.

Investigators obtained photographs of injuries on the victim's face and neck, a court document indicates.

Cavaco was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. and was arraigned Wednesday. A judge ordered him held on $2,500 bail, ordered Cavaco to wear a GPS monitoring device and ordered that he stay away from the victim and the city of Fall River, except to visit his attorney.

"The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable," Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement provided by state police. "Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution."

Story continues

"Members of law enforcement have a vital, highly regarded role in society and overwhelmingly, these officers serve with distinction, courage and compassion for the communities they protect. Unfortunately, as with any profession, there are a small number whose actions are shocking, unacceptable and, as we allege here, criminal," District Attorney Rachael Rollins wrote in a statement about the case.

State salary records indicate Cavaco joined the state police in 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton state trooper: Jordan Cavaco arrested on domestic assault