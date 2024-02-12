Brockton storm forecast, predictions: What to expect from Tuesday's nor'easter

BROCKTON — A Nor’easter is forecast to hit the Brockton area tomorrow, bringing the potential for heavy snow, high wind gusts, power outages, and reduced visibility during Tuesday morning's commute, according to the National Weather Service.

"A significant winter storm will impact the region very late Mon. night and Tue. This will bring the potential for heavy snow and a winter storm watch is in effect," the NWS Boston wrote in a post on Facebook.

The winter storm watch is in effect for parts of southeastern Massachusetts, including the cities of Brockton, Plymouth, and Taunton, from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, calling for heavy snow with accumulation of four to eight inches expected.

Here's what to expect of tomorrow's storm.

How much snow is expected in Brockton on Tuesday?

According to a NWS forecast discussion published early Monday morning, much of Southern New England could get between six to 12 inches of snow.

Light snow is forecast to begin between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by rapidly deteriorating conditions after 7 a.m., according to a storm timeline released by the National Weather Service.

The storm is forecast to peak mid-day Tuesday, with snowfall rates continuing to fall at 2 inches per hour throughout the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Highest impacts will be felt between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Travel during this period will be hazardous and not recommended,” the National Weather Service Boston wrote in a post on Facebook. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency,” they wrote in a winter storm warning.

The snow is predicted to end between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but the National Weather Service predicts a slow evening commute with low visibility and snowy roads.

Snowfall predictions by town, according to the NWS

According to the NWS’s experimental snowfall total predictions, here’s how much snow each town could get. Predictions include low end, high end, and expected totals.

Bridgewater

Six to 17 inches of snow, with 10 inches expected.

Brockton

Seven to 18 inches of snow, with 13 inches expected.

East Bridgewater

Five to 17 inches of snow, with nine inches expected.

Easton

Seven to 18 inches of snow, with 13 inches expected.

Raynham

Five to 17 inches of snow, with 10 inches expected.

Stoughton

Seven to 19 inches of snow, with 14 expected.

West Bridgewater

Six to 18 inches of snow, with 11 inches expected.

Wind predictions for Tuesday

Tuesday’s storm could also bring strong winds to the region, which coupled with the heavy snowfall, could damage trees and power lines, the NWS warned. “Heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to power outages”, the NWS Boston wrote on Facebook.

According to the NWS’s winter storm warning, wind gusts in Brockton and Taunton could reach as high as 50 mph.

Will Brockton Public Schools be canceled?

As of Monday at noon, it has not yet been announced if Brockton Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to the snow storm.

