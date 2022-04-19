Brockton's first-ever Youth Champions Day about 'showing up for our kids'

BROCKTON — Brockton is known as the City of Champions, and on Monday, April 18, the city celebrated the future of its champions: the youth.

“The first event of its kind in Brockton’s history, Youth Champions Day is a collaborative community event to provide resources to our youth,” Mayor Robert Sullivan said.

“Through various programs, we want to improve quality of life and maximize opportunities for kids.”

Michelle St. James, the Brockton Police Department’s grant coordinator, said the city was able to host the event thanks to funding they received from the state’s Shannon Grant, which is designed to help communities across the Commonwealth combat gang violence.

“The event was supposed to happen in December, but the pandemic put a wrench in our plans,” she said. “It kind of worked out though because it’s beautiful today. The sun is shining, our community is showing up for our kids, and we have so many fun activities lined up for the kids today.”

Jaydah Teixeira, 15, makes a sand art project at the first ever Youth Champions Day at City Hall Plaza in Brockton on Monday, April 18, 2022.

At Youth Champions Day, kids and their families were able to make sand art, participate in “recovery graffiti,” an art form that helps those who are recovering from stigma or family and friends of those who are, eat food provided both by the city and Chick-Fil-A, learn about their rights and even receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Community Groups and Resources

"24 Hr. Power is a non-profit organization that helps to empower youth and families struggling with addiction and to lessen the stigma through a unique art form called ‘recovery graffiti,’” said Susie Lordi, the founder of 24 Hr. Power and a recovering addict herself.

Lordi, who founded the organization three years ago on her 24th sober anniversary, said she wanted a space for youth to be empowered to make a difference in their own lives or the lives of their loved ones.

“It takes an addict to reach an addict,” she said.

“[Today], we’re here because we want to help thwart gang violence and activity by giving everyone an opportunity to build up positive experience,” she continued. “We want to give them a voice.”

The project 24 Hr. Power had on display allowed Brockton youth to place their handprints on a canvas with the word, "Empower," on it. With a gray background, the word empower was highlighted in vibrant colors and cartoon letters to draw attention. Each of the kids’ handprints was in white so that they would stand out.

Ayla Washington, 9, has her gloved hand spray painted for graffiti art at the first ever Youth Champions Day at City Hall Plaza in Brockton on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jay Mac, a longtime artist and art therapy teacher, had done many paintings and murals for Lordi in the past. He collaborated with her on the “Empower” piece, which they hope will be displayed in the city.

“I’ve been an artist for 25 plus years, and I work with kids and people battling addiction,” he said. “A previous project I worked on with Susie was a piece we called 'Be the Change,' where we asked kids who come from domestic violence households to write messages on a canvas.”

“Through the Shannon Grant and other grants funded by the mayor’s office, we are hoping to do a lot more work surrounding diversity and art,” Lordi continued. “We want to emphasize inclusion and we hope to do a multilingual mural here at City Hall sometime in the near future.”

Safe Corners, a local organization which is sponsored by the Old Colony YMCA, works to help youth between the ages of 12 and 24-years-old with employment opportunities, school and conflict resolution in their homes and/or communities.

Project Safe Corners’ volunteers, also known as "peace advocates," helped kids participate in making their own sand art creations and pins they could wear on their clothes.

Other community groups including Pinnacle Partnerships and Strategies for Youth were more on the educational resource side of programming.

Mary Auguste and her colleague Berverlie Fevrier both started working at Pinnacle Partnership in February. As part of their work at the organization, they provide COVID-19 tests to Brockton residents and inform the public about opportunities to get vaccinated — either at home or at vaccination sites in the community.

“We help everyone get safe and equitable health care,” Auguste said.

Kristen Wheeler, staff attorney for Strategies for Youth, a national organization working to improve interactions between young people and the police said, “through our Juvenile Justice Jeopardy! game, we inform the youth about their rights and obligations as citizens.”

While the organization works nationally, Strategies for Youth was funded in Cambridge and the program in Brockton just started.

“We want to hear from our community members through a survey about their lived experiences so that we can teach them the appropriate tools and gain a better sense of what life in Brockton is like,” she continued. “The game specifically helps kids learn about the juvenile justice system, how to conduct themselves in situations involving the law and allows for meaningful conversations between community members and youth.”

The Brockton Blazers Softball team, Kids Connect — another program sponsored by the Old Colony Y — and the Brockton Police and Fire departments were all in attendance as well.

“Youth Champions Day is all about Brockton coming together as one to provide positive opportunities for the children and youth of our community,” Sullivan said.

