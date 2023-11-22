Brockway shooting victim identified

Nov. 21—Morgantown Police have released the name of the victim of an apparent homicide in Greenmont early Monday morning.

The victim, who sustained fatal gunshot wounds, has been positively identified as 39-year-old Richard Demoan Hall.

Though few details are being released, police believe it was an isolated incident.

MPD Lt. Chad Reyes told The Dominion Post Tuesday afternoon, "It appears that (the shooting) was targeted. This wasn't a random act."

MPD continues to investigate and is looking for possible video footage in that area from Sunday night /Monday morning.

Police officers responded to the 500 block of Brockway Avenue—between Overdale and Kingwood streets—at about 3 a.m. Monday after several 911 calls were made regarding shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found the victim lying in the street, but he had already died from his gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no information had been released regarding a potential suspect, the weapon involved or how many times Hall was shot.

MPD continues to investigate.

Anyone who may have information or security camera footage regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.