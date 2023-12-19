Brockway Township man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

A Brockway Township man who was accused of distributing child pornography online has entered a guilty plea.

Joshua Patterson, 32, agreed to plead guilty to six felony charges, including aggravated distribution of child sex abuse material, two counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material and three counts of distribution or promotion of material depicting a child sex act.

As part of the Dec. 11 plea agreement, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office agreed to drop five other charges against Patterson, one count of aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Patterson was charged in October after he admitted to distributing child pornography online. Snapchat reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children an account associated with Patterson had uploaded child porn and a search warrant was issued for his home and workplace in July 2022.

Michigan State Police found Patterson had downloaded the images using his employer's internet, then uploaded them on social media. Michigan State Police submitted their investigation to the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office shortly after, but a lengthy prosecutorial review delayed the filing of charges against Patterson.

Patterson faces up to 15 years in prison for the charges he pleaded to, according to the plea deal, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 31st Circuit Court. St. Clair County Senior Assistant Public Defender Meggan Delisi declined to comment on the plea deal.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

