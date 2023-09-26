Broderick Moultrie was fatally shot in Brownsville. His alleged killer is ready for trial.

It's been nearly two years since 17-year-old Broderick Moultrie was shot and killed in Brownsville, and a Pensacola man is finally facing a trial in which he is accused of shooting his own accomplice in a robbery gone wrong.

Tymetryon Knight, 20, was charged with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm, after the alleged robbery-turned-homicide on Dec. 6, 2021.

Knight's attorney and the prosecutor will choose a jury Tuesday before beginning the defendant's trial. He faces a minimum of life in prison if convicted of murder.

Knight arrested: One suspect arrested, one still at-large in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Brownsville

What happened to Broderick Moultrie on Dec. 9, 2021?

Moultrie was found early in the morning Dec. 9 outside of a residence at Baggett Court and North P Street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and shell casings near his body, according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The report said authorities received multiple calls the night before and early that morning reporting shots fired in drive-by shootings. One caller identified a newer model red Chevrolet Camaro involved in the shootings.

Deputies obtained video surveillance from different sources. One video showed the Camaro as it was involved in the shooting, and another video caught the vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Court Records indicate that Knight and teen Mekhi Lee walked down Bagget Court and entered a red Chevrolet Camaro. Before the shooting, Lee and Knight both exited the vehicle, according to court records.

"Mekhi Lee stated he wasn't paying attention to where Tymetryon Knight was standing, but after a short time heard gunshots coming from inside the vehicle which caused both him and Knight to run," court records say.

Lee said he never saw Knight with a firearm.

What was Tymetryon's story about the shooting?

Knight told law enforcement that Moultrie and Lee planned to rob Orion Banks. Knight said he didn't want to be part of the robbery, but agreed to be with them during the robbery to "make sure nothing happened to either Broderick Moultrie or Mekhi Lee."

"Tymetryon Knight stated both he and Mekhi Lee entered the back of the Chevrolet Camaro upon his arrival while Broderick Moultrie entered the front passenger seat," records say. "Tymetryon stated after the two shots, Broderick Moultrie ran out of the red Chevrolet Camaro and both he and Mekhi Lee ran down to 23 Bagget Court."

Knight says neither he or Mekhi fired at the truck while it was fleeing.

So how did Broderick Moultrie get shot?

Law enforcement's report of the incident clarifies that Banks gave a statement that deputies later found to be true after searching seized phones, in which he said Moultrie was hanging onto the open passenger door while Banks tried to flee in the truck.

While Banks was fleeing the alleged robbery, either Knight or Lee began shooting toward the truck, striking Moultrie in the abdomen.

"Based off forensic evaluation of this entire case as well as sworn statements obtained, I am able to determine that Tymetryon Knight, Mekhi Lee and Broderick Moultrie coordinated a robbery attempt on Orion Banks," a law enforcement report says, "and that during the robbery, Broderick Moultrie was struck and killed by gunfire that came from either Tymetryon Knight or Mekhi Lee while firing at the fleeing red Chevrolet Camaro by Orion Banks."

The reporting officer said that since Moultrie was killed during the alleged commission of a felony, he found probable cause to arrest Knight and Lee for felony murder.

Lee faces the same first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm charges and has a Nov. 29 court date.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Knight faces trial for murder of Broderick Moultrie