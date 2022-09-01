Brodhead man arrested for drug trafficking

Sep. 1—Blake Vickers

On Aug. 24, an officer with the Berea Police Department (BPD) pulled a man over in a traffic stop for not using a turn signal.

According to police documents, the driver's registration on the vehicle was cancelled and a strong scent of marijuana was coming from the car.

The driver, Jarad Austin Johnson of Brodhead, allegedly told the officer he had been smoking marijuana and a jar of marijuana was in his backpack.

Arrest citations indicate BPD officers found the marijuana and bags of methamphetamine and digital scales in the vehicle during a search.

According to arrest citations, Johnson was seen leaving a house of interest in regards to drug activity. Johnson allegedly did not have insurance on his vehicle and was also driving on a suspended license.

He was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on a revoked or suspended license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree trafficking in marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to or improperly signal, and no operators moped license.

Other arrests:

Angela Henderson, Waco, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Amanda Lunsford, McKee, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

Chassidy K. Newman, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with theft by unlawful taking or dispossession over $500.

Jessie W. Wagers, Berea, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with no registration license plates, no registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on a revoked or suspended license, receiving stolen property, theft of the identity of another without consent, and giving an officer false identifying information.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.