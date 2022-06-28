Brodhead man arrested on warrant, drug charges at Walmart

Jun. 28—A Brodhead man was arrested on multiple charges including fourth-degree assault and for violating an order of protection.

On June 24, officers with the Berea Police Department responded to calls from Walmart in reference to the potential overdose of a man inside a vehicle.

The officers were allegedly advised by callers the person in question, Robert Lear of Brodhead, had been using heroin and might have an active arrest warrant.

After arriving on the scene, officers allegedly found Lear slumped over in the passenger seat of a vehicle. According to police documents, Lear came to and said he was only sleeping and denied medical treatment after stepping out of the vehicle. He was detained on a warrant out of a Madison County court which charged him with fourth-degree assault and the violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Text in arrest citations states Lear refused to answer any questions after being read his Miranda Warning.

A witness allegedly told officers Lear stole their money to buy heroin and they saw him use those drugs. Those drugs were allegedly found along with drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and was confiscated by officers.

Lear was charged with fourth-degree assault, violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Other arrests:

—Shara L. Cline, Winchester, was arrested on June 26 and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession shoplifting.

—Jeffrey S. Cline, Winchester, was arrested on June 26 and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

—Steven V. Friend, Berea, was arrested on June 24 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Kristal N. Hudson, Richmond, was arrested on June 24 and charged with being a fugitive from another state and failing to appear in court.

—Michael Hunter, Waco, was arrested on June 26 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Hunter D. Lawhorne, Richmond, was arrested on June 25 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.