Brodheadsville man sentenced for collecting dead father's retirement benefits

A Monroe County man has been sentenced for fraud stemming from efforts to conceal his father’s death to retain his retirement benefits.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, 56-year-old Timothy Gritman, of Brodheadsville, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for concealing the death of his father, Ralph Gritman, to obtain his Social Security Administration (SSA) retirement benefits and New York pension benefits.

In 2016, Ralph was seen for the last time by relatives at Timothy’s house in Fleetwood, Berks County, before the two of them moved to Wyoming in the summer of 2017. He appeared unwell, according to the information charging Timothy.

Ralph’s health benefits were used for the last time at a hospital in September 2017 in his new state, according to Medicare records.

Investigators believe Ralph died around October 2017. Timothy never reported his father’s death to the SSA and the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) and continued collecting his father’s retirement benefits, both from the SSA and his pension, until October 2022, even though no other person besides Ralph was entitled to them.

To keep deposits from his father’s retirement account flowing into a bank account they jointly owned, Timothy provided false statements to government officials, and even physically altered his appearance, using makeup to pose as his father.

According to the indictment, Timothy Gritman took approximately $87,790 from the SSA, and $117,194.90 from the NYSLRS. He never disclosed where he buried Ralph’s body, but around October 2019, told a family member that Ralph died several years ago.

Gritman pled guilty to 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security fraud on Feb. 13, 2023, and will serve three years of supervised release after serving his five year prison sentence. He also has to pay restitution to the SSA and the NYSLRS.

