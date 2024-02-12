Brodsky declines Sunshine case against Manatee County Chair Mike Rahn and Vanessa Baugh

Charges over claims of sunshine law violation will not be filed against Manatee County Chairman Mike Rahn nor former Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky has declined to prosecute Manatee County Chairman Mike Rahn and former Commissioner Vanessa Baugh over whistleblower claims that they violated Sunshine Laws made by a former interim administrator.

Brodsky's office sent records indicating that no action would be taken to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and shared it with the media late last week.

The situation took place during a lunch on March 1 at a downtown Bradenton restaurant between Rahn, former interim Administrator Lee Washington, and Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association CEO Jon Mast.

Washington claims during the lunch, Baugh joined the group after they were already seated. He states that the commissioners discussed the potential of hiring Mast as a deputy administrator with Washington, who had the power to hire county staff at the time, records show.

Mast told investigators the conversation was not about employment with the county, and indicated there was no open deputy administrator position at the time. The position was posted on March 23.

Brodsky's office acknowledged the discrepancy between accounts of the conversation but indicated charges would not be filed because of insufficient evidence that Sunshine Laws were violated.

"The state has no reason to doubt the veracity of Mr. Washington nor Mr. Mast as their statements were based on their unique perspectives and memories; however, the statements were inconsistent," Brodsky's Division Chief Darlene Ragoonanan wrote.

"Therefore, without additional corroborating evidence, the State has insufficient evidence to prove that a Sunshine Law violation occurred beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, prosecution is declined."

