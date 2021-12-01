Brody Dalle handed 60 hours community service amid Josh Homme custody dispute

Brody Dalle (left) is locked in a custody battle over her three children with Josh Homme (Getty)

Brody Dalle, frontwoman of rock band The Distillers, has been sentenced to 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of misdemeanour contempt of court.

According to Rolling Stone, an LA County superior court judge found Dalle guilty of withholding her five-year-old son from court-mandated time with his father, musician Josh Homme, with whom she is involved in a custody dispute.

An adjacent charge involving their 10-year-old son was dismissed after it was found that he had made his own decision not to visit his father.

Dalle, who filed for divorce from Homme in 2019, pleaded not guilty to both charges last month.

“As a mother, I will always put my children first and protect them at all costs,” she said in a statement issued by a representative. “Camille and Ryder’s testimony throughout these proceedings have finally given them a voice to be heard, and it weighed heavily in today’s outcome.

“I truly respect the court’s decision and have already received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I look forward to the opportunity to help those in need.”

In statements issued to court this week, Dalle denied withholding her children from Homme and said they had “testified to the abuse they have experienced at the hands of their father and the reasons why they refused to go and continue to refuse to go”.

She said that Homme had testified to calling her “a c***, a cow” and telling her to “f*** off forever”.

“Does this sound like a person who wants to do the right thing by our children?” she asked. “He has taken no responsibility for his words and actions and the effect that they have had on our children.”

Homme’s statement said: “[I am] willing to take responsibility for things that I do… I’ve suffered a lot of parental alienation in a short period of time,” Homme reportedly said. “This family is in grave danger and so fractured and ripped apart. All I want to do is see my kids. I want my mother to see her grandkids. I want my father to see his grandkids.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Dalle and Homme for comment.

