Brody Dalle testifies ex-husband Josh Homme once headbutted her so hard she blacked out

Brody Dalle and Josh Homme (Getty)

Brody Dalle has testified that her ex-husband, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, once headbutted her so hard she blacked out.

The musician, known for her work with Australian punk band The Distillers, made the allegation as part of a trial dealing with conflicting domestic violence restraining orders between Dalle and Homme.

Per a report in Rolling Stone, Dalle addressed a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday (24 January), alleging multiple instances of domestic violence against her husband.

These included the claim that Homme attacked her in October 2019 while discussing their careers, told her he fantasised about murdering her, and headbutted her in the right temple causing her to “see stars”. She also claimed that Homme was intoxicated at the time.

The couple married in December 2005, and share three children together: a 16-year-old daughter and two sons, 10 and five.

After the alleged headbutting, Dalle sought a restraining order and began pursuing a divorce.

In her testimony, Dalle claimed that she and Homme were able to successfully share custody of the children after Homme attended rehab, but a custodial exchange of their sons last June allegedly ended in violence when he became upset that their daughter refused to go home with him. She claims that Homme punched her car window, verbally assaulted her and refused to let her close the door.

Last August, a restraining order was filed by Homme against Dalle, claiming that she had “slammed” the car door into his body, “causing significant bruising”. It was also alleged that she had assaulted him on several occasions and called him “derogatory names”.

Homme and Dalle pictured together in 2010 (Getty Images)

A month later, Dalle attempted to secure a restraining order against Homme, accusing her ex-husband of flicking and hitting their children, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and threatening Dalle’s partner (Homme denied the charges). The restraining order was denied.

Their daughter was given a restraining order against the Queens of the Stone Age singer, requiring Homme to keep 100 yards away from her and avoid all contact. He was permitted 15-minute video calls with his other children every other day.

In November, Dalle was sentenced to 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $1,000 (£740) fine for violating a court order, after refusing to hand over custody of the couple’s youngest son to Homme on 3 September.

The ongoing trial seeks to clarify the several conflicting restraining orders between Dalle and Homme.

The Independent has contacted Homme’s representative for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.