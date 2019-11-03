What Broke The Bond Between Oil And Gold?

For decades, two of the world’s most-watched commodities, oil and gold, have typically moved in tandem. But lately, gold has been on steroids while oil prices have decidedly been on Quaaludes.

The big question for traders is whether this is just a separation or an all-out divorce.

Higher oil prices tend to drive consumer prices higher because they increase the cost of making and transporting goods.

On the other hand, holding gold is a favorite way of protecting against inflation.

Geopolitical crises or supply disruptions such as the September Saudi Aramco drone attacks also support higher oil prices. High oil prices tend to coincide with periods of high inflation and lower economic growth, while gold is a popular hedge against inflation, thus the positive correlation.

In other words, higher gold prices have in the past meant higher oil prices, although one doesn’t directly cause the other.

However, this relationship appears to have broken lately with gold rallying 23 percent over the past 12 months, while oil prices have merely been treading water.

Trading More

Source: TradingView

WTI Crude Prices, 10-Year Chart







Even the massive attacks on Saudi oil facilities failed to move this needle for more than a day or so. In other words, a major 5-percent supply disruption, the biggest ever in history, didn’t help.

Trading More

Related: Floating Nuclear Power: Chernobyl On Ice Or The Future Of Energy?

So why is the market so fickle? For the most part, it’s no longer got blinders on about geopolitical upsets. There’s an ongoing oil glut and lackluster demand that is clearly entrenched now, so the market isn’t biting when it hears talk of potential supply risks.

Oil is, for the first time in a long time, not hostage to that much sentiment. It’s been hijacked by pure fundamentals.

Gold, on the other hand, is a fully sentimental bet.

Gold-Oil Ratio



Crude oil and gold prices have in the past largely moved in tandem with occasional disconnects.

The divergence this time around is getting uncomfortably big and suggests something has to give: either gold prices fall or oil prices climb significantly to catch up to gold.





CME More