He broke into a Florida home, ate and swiped a hat, cops say. A puppy was by the door

A man was arrested after committing an unspeakable act of animal cruelty, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency’s Facebook post reports that at a little before 7 p.m. last Thursday, deputies responded to a home in the Tampa suburb of Dover on a call about a burglary.

The victim reported the suspect had eaten food from the kitchen, ransacked the place, then walked out wearing one of their hats.

The family dog, a puppy of unknown breed, was discovered dead in a crate by the door. The pet had been stabbed with a machete.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect, later identified as Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., across the street at a Dollar General. The 25-year-old admitted to being inside the home, and was arrested without further incident.

Through “investigative means,” deputies learned that the suspect came into the house through an unlocked door in the living room. Why he killed the family dog remains unclear.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister denounced the horrific act.

“I have zero tolerance for abuse of any kind,” he said, adding Delago has a history of violent behavior. “It is vital that he’s held accountable so he can’t continue to harm any innocent person or animal.”

The defendant faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, armed burglary of a dwelling and petit theft. Delgado remains jailed on $50,000 bond.