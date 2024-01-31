Go-for-broke play for Ashford University isn't the only reason for UA's financial crisis

A risky move with a big payoff invites second-guessing when things go spectacularly wrong.

Just ask Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.

Outside of the sports world, there’s the University of Arizona and its acquisition of troubled Ashford University, a decision that has renewed scrutiny and criticism amid UA’s recent disclosure that it is in financial dire straits.

The barrage of second-guessing and I-told-you-so’s has been raining down on UA President Robert Robbins and his administration.

And on the Board of Regents that oversees the state’s three universities, whose initial set of corrective steps has not quelled the storm.

How did UA not see this coming?

Already, Gov. Katie Hobbs, an ex-officio member of the board who hadn’t attended recent meetings, has declared a vote of no confidence in “the process that is in place” and called for independent oversight of the university.

It is the biggest fiasco in Arizona right now.

How could the University of Arizona, the largest employer in Tucson and one of the leading research universities in the Southwest, drop a bombshell of being $177 million in the red?

How did no one — neither UA leadership nor the Board of Regents — see this coming?

To the point that UA is not only having to trim its budget and impose a hiring freeze, but also lay off staff, defer capital projects and “reset” its athletic spending (tell that to the alumni and fans who saw the moribund football program revived this season).

And for prospective students, the suspension of the university’s guaranteed tuition program.

Ashford deal caught many by surprise

Colleges and universities across the country are facing budget problems, but the bulk of them saw enrollment declines. The University of Arizona, in fact, hit another record enrollment high this academic year.

Much of the criticism has centered on the Ashford acquisition, one that UA faculty members and others cautioned against at the onset largely because of the taint of Ashford’s questionable marketing to students and its unserious commitment to student achievement.

The concern at the time, certainly legitimate, was of ethics, reputation and legal exposure. UA addressed the latter by indemnifying itself against fallout of lawsuits and legal costs over Ashford’s marketing tactics.

In hindsight, it seems it was destined to be a troubled relationship.

The university discarded with faculty goodwill, negotiating with Ashford in secret and permitting limited input from some of them — and only those willing to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

The deal’s announcement caught most everyone by surprise and at a time when UA employees were already stressed about whether furloughs were necessary to offset a budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and over plans to reopen campus.

Had the deal worked, UA would be praised

But Robbins and his team were banking on using Ashford to make a leap in online instruction and attracting nontraditional students. Not to mention added revenue.

And Ashford was grabbing at a life line.

The Robbins administration, which has seen rival ASU continue its meteoric rise in stature under Michael Crow, went all in.

Those following higher education developments expressed neither surprise nor alarm.

The Arizona-Ashford deal is an example of “how to grow a global base quickly, take advantage of scale, shifting demographics, customer preferences, and bypass the quite legitimate concerns that faculty might have when business deals collide with faculty governance,” Brian Mitchell, president and managing principal of Academic Innovators, told Insider Higher Ed in 2020 shortly after the acquisition.

“While these arrangements may be limited in number, combinations within higher education and with ed-tech firms will likely continue as the economic downside from the pandemic worsens.”

UA overspent: Here's the plan to stop it

Had enrollment with the new online-learning venture turned around and the operation fired on all cylinders, the Ashford deal would have been hailed as innovative and bold.

Not ridiculed and lamented as it is being now.

UA went for broke. It was the wrong play

Instead, the rebranded University of Arizona Global Campus has continued to hemorrhage enrollment, and reportedly has added some $265 million to UA’s costs after the educational technology company that ran UAGC's operations shut down last year.

This, on top of concessions by UA and the Regents alike that the university’s decentralized budget system lacked the ability to track and alert officials about the impact of overspending by a number of departments.

A perfect storm of groupthink miscalculations and fiscal mismanagement.

The crisis’ genesis and fallout will become only clearer in the days ahead.

UA and the Board of Regents will undoubtedly take further action to overcome the red ink and correct system and oversight deficiencies. Damage that will take years to undo.

But, boy, was this an epic fail.

As it turned out, it wasn’t just the go-for-broke play-calling that UA leaders made. It was the lack of execution all-around on the fundamentals.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UA made a go-for-broke play — and went broke when it failed